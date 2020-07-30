Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank reports 2Q 2020 Net Profit of RUB166.7 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 30-Jul-2020 / 10:14 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank reports 2Q 2020 Net Profit of RUB166.7 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) ******************************************************************************** *************************** Moscow, July 30, 2020 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial statements [1] (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. Alexandra Buriko, CFO, stated: "Solid capital and liquidity position, high penetration of digital services and a balanced risk-management approach enable us to properly address current challenges and support business and community in the period of pandemic and lockdown. Unprecedented volumes of restructuring and anti-crisis financing processed in the shortest possible timeframe along with the launch of cost-optimization were the main priorities for the Bank in the past quarter. Sberbank earned RUB166.7 bn in net profit and delivered 14.2% ROE in 2Q 2020, despite the drop in business activity and elevated provision charge. As the economy gradually restores, we become cautiously optimistic for the second half of 2020." *2Q 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights:* - The Group *net profit* reached RUB166.7 bn (-33.4% y/y); - The Group *earnings per ordinary share *(EPS) came in at RUB7.78, down by 27.3% y/y; - The Group *return on equity* (ROE) reached 14.2% and the Group *return on assets* (ROA) was 2.1%; - The Group *gross loans*1 increased by 1.6% excluding the FX revaluation effect to RUB22.9 trn. Retail loan portfolio was up by 0.9% to RUB8.3 trn. Corporate loan portfolio expanded by 1.8% excluding the effect of FX revaluation to RUB14.6 trn; - *Active retail client base* exceeded 96.9 mln; - Number of *monthly active users* *(MAU)* of mobile App Sberbank Online was up by 2.8 mln to 60 mln, and number of *daily active users* *(DAU)* increased by 2.4 to 27.2 mln; *DAU/MAU* exceeded 45%; - *Active corporate client base* exceeded 2.6 mln, while *MAU in digital channels* kept at 2.2 mln users; - As of the end of 2Q 2020, over 11 mln clients were using *Sber ID*, a unified login that provides access to more than 45 ecosystem partners, while *'Sbasibo' bonuses* can be used to pay for services of 8 ecosystem companies. *Statement of Profit or Loss Results Highlights* RUB bn, unless *2Q* *2Q* *1Q* 2Q 2Q *6M* *6M* 6M stated otherwise *2020* *2019* *2020* 2020/ 2020/ *2020* *2019* 2020/ 2Q 1Q 6M 2019, 2020, 2019, % change % % change change Net interest 398.5 353.1 371.9 12.9% 7.2% 770.4 690.6 11.6% income Net fee and 120.0 116.7 126.4 2.8% -5.1% 246.4 219.6 12.2% commission income Other -3.6 17.0 10.3 -121.2% -135.0% 6.7 52.5 -87.2% non-interest income / (expense) 3 *Operating *514.9* *486.8* *508.6* *5.8%* *1.2%* *1 *962.7* *6.3%* income before 023.5* provisions *2 Net charge -132.9 -8.8 -167.1 1410.2% -20.5% -300.0 -54.3 452.5% related to change in asset quality: Net credit -126.5 -9.2 -138.0 1275.0% -8.3% -264.5 -26.5 898.1% loss allowance charge for debt financial assets Negative -6.4 0.4 -29.1 -1700.0% -78.0% -35.5 -27.8 27.7% revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Net loss -0.7 -2.4 -14.6 -70.8% -95.2% -15.3 1.9 -905.3% allowance / provision for credit related commitments Staff and -172.4 -168.5 -169.2 2.3% 1.9% -341.6 -319.2 7.0% administrative expenses *Net profit *166.7* *245.9* *120.5* *-32.2%* *38.3%* *287.2* *472.0* *-39.2%* from continuing operations* Profit / 0.0 4.4 0.0 -100.0% NA 0.0 4.9 -100.0% (Loss) from discontinued operations *Net profit* *166.7* *250.3* *120.5* *-33.4%* *38.3%* *287.2* *476.9* *-39.8%* Earnings per 7.78 10.70 5.60 -27.3% 38.9% 13.38 21.23 -37.0% ordinary share from continuing operations. RUB Total 229.5 281.1 121.1 -18.4% 89.5% 350.6 502.3 -30.2% comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the Bank *Ratios based on continuing operations* Return on 14.2% 24.9% 10.6% -------- ------- 12.4% 23.7% -------- equitybased on profit from continuing operations Return on 2.1% 3.4% 1.5% -------- ------- 1.8% 3.3% -------- assets based on profit from continuing operations Net interest 5.61% 5.41% 5.49% -------- ------- 5.56% 5.34% -------- margin Cost of risk 224 bp 15 bp 251 bp -------- ------- 238 bp 30 bp -------- (amortized cost loans) Cost of risk 225 bp 14 bp 292 bp -------- ------- 258 bp 55 bp -------- (amortized cost and FV loans) Cost-to-income 33.5% 34.6% 33.3% -------- ------- 33.4% 33.2% -------- ratio 2 *Balance Sheet Highlights* RUB bn. *30.06.2020* *31.03.2020* *31.12.2019* 30.06.2020/ 30.06.2020/ unless stated otherwise 31.03.2020. 31.12.2019. % change % change Gross 22 852.1 23 166.0 21 749.4 -1.4% 5.1% total loans1: Corporate 14 582.1 14 972.0 13 865.4 -2.6% 5.2% loans 1 Retail 8 270.0 8 194.0 7 884.0 0.9% 4.9% loans 1 Securities 4 845.0 4 671.2 4 369.7 3.7% 10.9% portfolio Assets 3 32 383.4 32 068.9 29 958.9 1.0% 8.1% Total 23 312.4 23 061.8 21 574.4 1.1% 8.1% deposits: Retail 15 108.2 14 669.9 14 209.6 3.0% 6.3% deposits Corporate 8 204.2 8 391.9 7 364.8 -2.2% 11.4% deposits Book value 213.4 203.2 198.3 5.0% 7.6% per share6. RUB *Ratios* Net Loans 90.9% 93.5% 94.4% ----------- ----------- / Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + 7.5% 7.4% 7.5% ----------- ----------- POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 102.0% 98.2% 89.3% ----------- ----------- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans *Net interest income **increased by 12.9% y/y in 2Q 2020 to*RUB398.5 bn. *Interest income* was down by 1.8% y/y in 2Q 2020 to RUB594.8 bn on the back of a gradual decline in yields following the market rates. ? Growth in *retail loan portfolio* decelerated to 0.9% in 2Q 2020 and the balance came in at RUB8.3 trn due to the slowdown within the pandemic-related restrictions. The share of retail lending in the total loan portfolio was up by 0.9 pp to 36.2%. The yield on retail loans declined by 20 bp to 11.9%. ? Mortgage portfolio grew by 1.9% in 2Q 2020, benefiting from robust demand for both state and bank's own subsidized mortgage programs. The share of subsidized lending accounted for about 30% of mortgage origination by the end of the quarter. ? Consumer loan portfolio remained virtually unchanged for the quarter (-0.2%). ? ? *Corporate loan portfolio*1 grew by 1.8% adjusted for the impact of FX revaluation in 2Q 2020 to RUB14.6 trn, and was down by 2.6% in nominal terms due to stronger ruble. The yield on corporate loans was down by 10 bp for the quarter to 7.1%. ? The bank has been actively participating in the state support programs for business and signed loan agreements for the amount of over RUB330 bn up until now. *Interest expense,* including deposit insurance expenses, decreased by 22.2% y/y in 2Q 2020 to RUB196.3 bn on the back of monetary easing as well as the deposit insurance rate reduction. Allocations for deposit insurance were down by 62% y/y to RUB8.2 bn in 2Q 2020, given that the reduced rate on deposit insurance is applicable retrospectively since the beginning of the year. ? *Retail funding *increased by 3% in 2Q 2020 to RUB15.1 trn, supported among other factors by direct state payments, including support programs for families with kids. The average cost of retail funding decreased by 60 bp to 4.1%. ? *Corporate funding* was down by 2.2% in 2Q 2020 to RUB8.2 trn, and grew by 2.0% adjusted for FX revaluation. The average cost of corporate funding was down by 40 bp to 3.1%. ? In 2Q 2020, Sberbank issued RUB20 bn of four-year *exchange-traded bonds*, and thus the outstanding balance of exchange-traded bonds totaled RUB465.5 bn. *Net LDR ratio* equaled to 90.9% in 2Q 2020, down by 2.6 pp as compared to 1Q 2020. Growth in the Group *net fee and commission income* slowed in 2Q 2020 to 2.8% y/y due to the lockdown constrains to RUB120.0 bn. ? Net income from bank cards was down by 6% y/y, as activity started to restore only in the final month of the quarter. In the meantime, the lockdown was a natural trigger for cashless penetration in client habits: almost 40% of Sberbank clients opted for purely cashless transactions in 2Q 2020. ? Transport acquiring became available in 116 Russian cities. ? Monthly audience of DomClick digital platform increased almost 1.5-times for the quarter to 7.5 mln users. A remarkable growth in demand for non-financial services stemmed both from mortgage and non-mortgage clients: usage of online

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)