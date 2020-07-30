AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR (IEPRA) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 29/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.5798 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3299679 CODE: IEPRA ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IEPRA Sequence No.: 78876 EQS News ID: 1105865 End of Announcement EQS News Service

