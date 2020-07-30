

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) Thursday, in its third-quarter trading update, reported 44 percent decline in Group organic revenue and said its trading in the quarter was in line with its expectations.



While business in North America had a good sector balance between Business & Industry, Education, Healthcare, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, business in Europe more weighted towards Business & Industry with a relatively small Healthcare business.



For nine months to June 30, the Group's organic revenue was down 14 percent and operating margin was 3.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

