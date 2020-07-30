TOKYO, July 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - June 2020 SummaryDomestic Production- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April 2020; 45.4% year-on-yearOverseas Production- Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2019; 45.4% year-on-yearTotal Production- Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September 2019; 45.4% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October 2019; 63.2% year-on-yearExports- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April 2020; 32.9% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas Production- Asia (24,089 units; 45.4% year-on-year)Exports- Asia (326 units; 19.4% year-on-year)- North America (2,475 units; 38.5% year-on-year)- Europe (2,486 units; 15.5% year-on-year)Summary: First half of calendar year 2020 (January - June 2020)Domestic ProductionFirst half of calendar year 2020- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 68.3% year-on-yearOverseas ProductionFirst half of calendar year 2020- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 62.3% year-on-yearTotal ProductionFirst half of calendar year 2020- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 65.1% year-on-yearDomestic SalesFirst half of calendar year 2020- Third consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2016; 64.8% year-on-yearExportsFirst half of calendar year 2020- First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2019; 65.3% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas Production- Asia (221,888 units; 62.3% year-on-year)Exports- Asia (3,335 units; 44.7% year-on-year)- North America (36,136 units; 72.6% year-on-year)- Europe ( 41,910 units; 56.4% year-on-year)For the full press release, visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsrelease/2020/detail1282.html.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.