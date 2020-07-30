INC Interviews Leadership Team for Insights into COVID-19 and the Nut and Dried Fruit Industry

The nut and dried fruit industry proves to be resilient in facing the COVID-19 pandemic

REUS, Spain, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Article: https://www.nutfruit.org/industry/publications/inc-magazine/articles/detail/inc-leadership-perspective-on-covid-19

As the world continues to grapple with the implications of the COVID-19, the INC reached out to various members of the leadership, to interview and gain their perspective of how the nut and dried fruit industry has been affected by the pandemic.

One of the most repeated answers among the leadership was that the nut and dried fruit industry most certainly has faced numerous challenges with COVID-19, however there are many reasons to be optimistic for the future. Behrooz Agah, from the Agah Group in Iran and an INC Ambassador to Iran commented, "promotion and increased awareness as to the benefits of consumption of different products in this section on general health and well-being" is likely to be of increased importance in the aftermath of COVID-19. Likewise, in China, Chen Qi, from QiaQia Food and a member of the INC Board of Trustees noted, "because of consumers growing demand for staying healthy, this industry will accelerate in China."

Pratap Nair, from Vijayalaxmi Cashew Company in India and member of the INC Executive Committee stated, "I am certain our strong and resilient industry will have the strength to overcome this challenge."

Similarly, Jan Vincent Rieckmann from August Töpfer in Germany and Roby Danon from Voicevale in the UK, both members of the INC Board of Trustees, expressed their confidence in the industry, especially in the future.

Ashok Krishen, from Olam Singapore and INC Vice Chairman, added, "Consumer behavior and habits are likely to change and we will need to be agile to meet the changed expectations."

The full article can be found on the INC website.

About the INC

The INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 800 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 75 countries. INC membership represents over 85% of the world's commercial "farm gate" value of trade in nuts and dried fruits. The INC's mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry. It is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruits.

Press contact: e-mail press@nutfruit.org and telephone +34977331416

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036637/INC_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221780/Nut_and_Dried_Fruit.jpg