

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) Thursday reported lower net income and revenue for the second quarter, as the results were affected significantly by the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



For the quarter, the Group's net income declined to 65.6 billion Korean won from 106 billion won in the same quarter last year. Net income before taxes slid to 147.9 billion won from 227.1 billion won last year.



The operating profit of LG for the period declined by 24.1 percent to 495.4 billion won from 652.3 billion won a year ago.



The Group's consolidated revenue for the quarter decreased by nearly 18 percent to 12.83 trillion won. Segment wise, Home Appliance & Air Solution sales were down 15.5 percent, and Home Entertainment sales slid by 24.4 percent. Vehicle Component Solutions sales were down by 35.9 percent and LG Business Solutions sales slipped by 12.6 percent. Mobile communications sales declined by 18.9 percent during the quarter.



Looking ahead to the third quarter, the Group said it expects to achieve similar level of performance year on year despite the uncertainties in the business environment due to COVID-19 pandemic.



