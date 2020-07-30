

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 7.0 percent year-on-year in June.



'Turnover increased in most economic activities, except for stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), where turnover was lower compared to June last year,' Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Sales increased the most in stores selling via mail orders or the internet. Sales of specialized stores increased by 29.0 percent in June and those of pharmacies and cosmetic stores rose 7.0 percent.



Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear increased by 4.0 percent and stores selling non-specialized goods rose by 2.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 5.0 percent in June.



