

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 81 in July from 75.7 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc and the yen, it dropped against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 123.46 against the yen, 1.0740 against the franc, 0.9046 against the pound and 1.1748 against the greenback at 4.55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

