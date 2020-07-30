

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Thursday reported that its net income attributable to stockholders of the parent for the second quarter remained flat at NT$8.57 billion and basic earnings per share stood at NT$1.10.



Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter slid by 6.6 percent to NT$37.19 billion, mainly due to lower interconnection costs and cost of goods sold.



The Group's total revenue for the first quarter declined by 4.6 percent to NT$47.81 billion. Segment wise, Mobile communications revenue decreased by 7.8 percent, while Internet business revenue edged up 1.0 percent. Domestic fixed revenue was down by 1.2 percent and International fixed communications revenue decreased by 28.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO LTD ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de