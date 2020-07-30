Scientists at Germany's Karlsruher Institute of Technology are leading an investigation into a new lithium-ion battery anode. The innovation has a perovskite crystalline structure and, according to the researchers, could provide strong all-round performance from simpler, cheaper production methods than those used for other anode materials.The well-documented shortcomings of today's lithium-ion batteries have prompted a plethora of new materials to be considered for use in such devices. When it comes to the anode, the aim is to integrate materials with better charge rate and energy density than ...

