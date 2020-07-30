

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German specialty chemicals company Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), at its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, proposed a dividend of 1.20 euros a share, only half of the originally planned 2.40 euros.



Further, the company said it expects savings of 130 million euros with actions for sustainably improving efficiency through 'Perspective' program.



In its short-term cost-saving program that was bolstered in the course of the corona crisis, the company now expects to reduce costs by an additional 300 million euros instead of the 200 million euros that had planned originally.



The company also said it will invest 700 million euros in the current fiscal year. That is about 200 million euros less than originally intended.



In Germany, following agreement with employee representatives, the company is adjusting salaries of all employees and at the same time shorten working hours. This applies for six months through the end of November



In Germany, Covestro shares were trading at 34.92 euros, down 1.80 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COVESTRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de