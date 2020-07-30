

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Thursday that its lead vaccine candidate protected against infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with a single dose in pre-clinical studies.



The data, published in Nature, show the Company's investigational adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26) vector-based vaccine elicited a robust immune response as demonstrated by 'neutralizing antibodies,' successfully preventing subsequent infection and providing complete or near-complete protection in the lungs from the virus in non-human primates (NHPs) in the pre-clinical study.



Based on the strength of the data, a Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of the vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S, in healthy volunteers, has now commenced in the United States and Belgium.



The robust Janssen COVID-19 clinical trial program, including the Phase 1/2a clinical trial and the Phase 3 clinical trial program, will evaluate both one- and two-dose regimens of Ad26.COV2.S in parallel studies.



