DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Publication of 2020 Half-Year Report 2020-07-30 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Publication of 2020 Half-Year Report * Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "*Company*" and with its subsidiaries the "*Group*") The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2020. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ [1] and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/snhe/HY2020.pdf [2] Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Stellenbosch, 30 July 2020 2020-07-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1106033 End of News DGAP News Service 1106033 2020-07-30 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e18411488c09c41a6f657e52ec5bb63e&application_id=1106033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e3a3f968b5280b8dc0afe78707eba49&application_id=1106033&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)