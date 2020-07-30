Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 29-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 265.09p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.68p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16