Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 29
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 29-July-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|304.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|306.20p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|304.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|306.21p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de