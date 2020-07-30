EQS-News / 30/07/2020 / 18:14 UTC+8 EuroEyes (1846.HK) Won "ZEISS Awards" For Five Years In A Row (July 30, 2020, Hong Kong) EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Ltd. ("EuroEyes", Stock Code: 1846.HK) today announced that subsequent to the Company won two annual "Zeiss Awards" for five consecutive years in March, the Company has received the official awards in Hong Kong yesterday from the Hong Kong representative of Zeiss Group. Zeiss awards are aimed at recognizing outstanding medical groups with remarkable contribution to the ophthalmology industry. Presented by Zeiss Group, a Germany-based international leader in optics and optoelectronics, these awards have been viewed as Oscar prizes of the ophthalmology Industry. Firstly, EuroEyes, a top-tier ophthalmic medical group with operations in Germany, Denmark and China, was awarded "The World Champion in implanting the most Zeiss trifocal lenses worldwide" for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. Secondly, Dr. Jørn Slot Jørgensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EuroEyes, won the award of "The Surgeon performed the most Zeiss trifocal lenses worldwide" successively during the same period. As the annual prize of each category is awarded to only one ophthalmic medical group each year, the competition based on stringent selection criteria is considered intensely fierce. The award winner is well acclaimed as the premier ophthalmic medical group world-wide. Dr. Jørgensen said, "I am delighted to see EuroEyes defending the Zeiss Awards consecutively for the past five years. These awards signify that our excellent ophthalmic technology and technique as well as our unabated dedication to vision correction have been well received by international practitioners. I am confident that our outstanding technological edges would contribute to shareholder value creation of EuroEyes over the long term." Commenting on EuroEyes' winning of the award of "The World Champion in implanting the most Zeiss trifocal lenses worldwide", Dr. Jørgensen said, "The trifocal lens is the most advanced vision correction devices that can empower the patient to restore a fuller range of vision." The award is aimed at commending and appreciating the global medical group which has performed the most surgical cases with this ophthalmic technology. Zeiss Group, armed with 170 years of experience in optics and precision industries, has long been committed to the research and development of optical lens. From the initial "single focus" to the "dual focus" and currently the industry-leading "tri focus", Zeiss has spearheaded the development of artificial lens. Dr. Jørgensen noted, "By implanting such artificial lens or medically known as intraocular lens (IOL), it does not only raise the transparency of the lens, but also enhances the zooming ability of human eyes. As a result, these lenses would facilitate human eyes to re-synchronize with three focal point distance of far, intermediate and close. "At present, correcting presbyopia with trifocal lens implantation has become the preferred method, thus enabling patients, especially those over 45 years old, to achieve clear vision at different distances without wearing glasses," he added. "Moreover, Trifocal IOL Implantation Ophthalmology redefines high-end refractive cataract surgery," said Dr. Jørgensen, who commands over 30 years of experience in ophthalmic surgery. He is highly regarded as a pioneer in the field of refractive cataract surgery in Germany, Denmark, and China. With a tiny eye incision made by femtosecond laser to remove the natural lens in an eye, followed by the implantation of the trifocal IOL, the operation takes less than 10 minutes for the replacement. Dr. Jørgensen pointed out that the technology has offered a one-stop solution for age-related refractive diseases such as cataracts and presbyopia, aiding millions of patients to see clearly again. He successfully carried out more than 100,000 ophthalmic surgeries and is one of the ophthalmologists conducting the most trifocal lens exchange surgery in the world. "As the world's top vision correction medical group, EuroEyes has long been eyeing on the development of the ophthalmic medical industry in order to help out various cases of myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia with the most advanced refractive correction surgery and lens exchange surgery," Dr. Jørgensen said. Medical practitioners of EuroEyes are proficient in the technique of trifocal exchange surgery through providing high quality ophthalmic surgeries and adhering to the goal of "no more glasses, reading glasses or contact lenses in your life". EuroEyes performed successfully about 500,000 ophthalmic surgeries, and more than 50,000 trifocal lens exchange surgeries worldwide since its establishment. Despite significant number of presbyopia patients, the penetration rate of trifocal lenses in China is far lower than that of developed countries. In view of surging demand for vision correction services on the back of increasing household spending on life quality, lengthening careers, EuroEyes has cultivated the Chinese market proactively. The company performed the first Zeiss trifocal lens exchange surgery in Beijing, China in 2015. According to 2019 Refractive Surgery Market Report by US Census Bureau for population/age and Market Scope projections, it estimated that approximately 36.4% of China's population, or 505.2 million people, suffered from presbyopia in 2019. The ratio in China is forecasted to rise further to 39.6% or 557.3 million people by 2024. This would imply huge growth potential for EuroEyes over the next few years, he added. Equipped with high-end ophthalmic technology, EuroEyes helps Chinese patients to regain clear vision. The Company signed a contract in January to set up a clinic in Fuzhou, the capital city of Fujian Province on China's eastern seaboard. This will be EuroEyes' eighth clinic in China after Shanghai, Beijing (East and West), Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Chongqing. "Our company's robust development momentum would aid more Chinese presbyopia patients in different regions to benefit from the trifocal lens exchange surgery and experience the top quality of the German ophthalmology services. In addition, our nationwide eyes clinic and consultation center network with experienced surgeon team in China will enable to capture the huge business potential arising from the growing presbyopia population in the country" said Dr. Jørgensen. About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited EuroEyes was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and over 25 years of experience with individualized customer care. EuroEyes is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark and the PRC. The Group's vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes ReLEx smile and Femto LASIK); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation). July 30, 2020