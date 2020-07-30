

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM):



-Earnings: $344 million in Q2 vs. -$25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.43 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $2.37 billion in Q2 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEWMONT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de