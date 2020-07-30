

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.25 billion, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $0.61 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$504 million or -$1.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 64.1% to $10.40 billion from $28.93 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): -$504 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.25 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.40 Bln vs. $28.93 Bln last year.



