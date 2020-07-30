

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK), a global industrial gases and engineering company, reported that its second-quarter adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.005 billion, up 1% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.90, 4% above prior year, or 8% higher when excluding negative currency translation effects.



Income from continuing operations for the latest-quarter was $458 million and earnings per share of $0.87.



Sales for the second quarter were $6.38 billion, 5% below prior year excluding negative currency translation, cost pass-through and divestitures. Volume decreased 7% as growth from project start-ups and engineering was more than offset by the global macroeconomic slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



For the third quarter of 2020, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.95. This guidance assumes a negative currency impact of approximately 3% versus the prior-year quarter based on projected exchange rates.



For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.60 to $7.80, up 4% to 6% versus prior year, or 7% to 9% excluding currency headwinds.



