

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Aptiv PLC (APTV):



-Earnings: -$369 million in Q2 vs. $274 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.43 in Q2 vs. $1.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of -$287 million or -$1.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.38 per share -Revenue: $1.96 billion in Q2 vs. $3.63 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APTIV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de