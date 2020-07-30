

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.99 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $3.13 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.17 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $23.72 billion from $26.86 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.17 Bln. vs. $3.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $23.72 Bln vs. $26.86 Bln last year.



