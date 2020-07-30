Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.1887 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18227860 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 78939 EQS News ID: 1106187 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 30, 2020 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)