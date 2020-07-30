Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 194.5804 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12741033 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 78946 EQS News ID: 1106201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)