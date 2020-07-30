Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 389.5153 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23918 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 78971 EQS News ID: 1106257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)