Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 161.9813 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42540 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 78974 EQS News ID: 1106263 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 30, 2020 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)