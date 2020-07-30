

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence increased in July, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The economic confidence index increased to 82.2 in July from 73.5 in June.



The consumer confidence index fell to 60.9 in July from 62.6 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 99.4 in July and the confidence index for services increased to 66.7.



The confidence measures for retail trade increased to 94.6 in July, and that for construction sector rose to 87.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

