

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $195.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $329.4 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $337.3 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to $2.50 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



