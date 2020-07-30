Polarean's investigational drug/device lung diagnostic to be prominently featured

Multiple hyperpolarized Xenon MRI presentations to be highlighted at two major upcoming scientific conferences

Polarean Imaging plc (AIM: POLX), the medical-imaging technology company, with a proprietary drug-device combination diagnostic for the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market, announces a number of presentations highlighting the use of hyperpolarized Xenon 129 ("129Xe") will be made by leading academic researchers at the upcoming American Thoracic Society ("ATS") virtual conference and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ("ISMRM") virtual conference. The ATS and ISMRM conferences are taking place between August 5-10, 2020 and August 8-14, 2020, respectively.

Over 40 abstracts related to the use of hyperpolarized 129Xe were accepted for presentation at ATS 2020. The abstracts listed below are among those that will be presented as posters on Wednesday, August 5, 2020:

ATS 2020 Abstract Title and Lead Author Poster Number Session Number Coleman EM et al. Hyperpolarized 129Xe Identifies Ventilation Responders to Glycopyrrolate/Formoterol Furmarate in Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease 523 D28 Bier EA et al. Monitoring Response to Inhaled Prostacyclin Therapy with 129Xenon MR Imaging and Spectroscopy in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension 593 B56 Neidbalski PJ et al. Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI of Regional Capillary-Level Cardio-Pulmonary Dynamics Predict Outcomes in IPF Patients 622 A68 Bier EA et al. Noninvasive Diagnosis of Pulmonary Hypertension with Hyperpolarized 129Xe Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy 633 B58 Mummy D et al. Hyperpolarized Xe-129 MRI Measures of Gas Exchange in Non-specific Interstitial Pneumonia 705 D110 Wang Z et al. Spatial Correlation of 129Xenon Gas Exchange MRI with 99mTc Perfusion Scintigraphy 706 D110 Wang Z et al. Using 129Xenon MR Gas Exchange MRI to Measure the Membrane and Capillary Components of DLCO and KCO 707 D110 Mummy D et al. Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI is sensitive to therapy response in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 713 D110 Shim YM et al. Positive Results from Two Randomized Phase III Trials Assessing Hyperpolarized 129Xenon Gas MRI as a Measure of Regional Lung Function as Compared to Imaging with 133Xenon Scintigraphy 1027 B39

Presentations of the following accepted abstracts will be delivered at ISMRM on the following days:

ISMRM 2020 Abstract Title and Lead Author Program

Number Session Name Date Bier EA et al. Noninvasive Diagnosis of Pulmonary Hypertension with Hyperpolarized 129Xe Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy 2283 Hyperpolarized Gas/Lung MRI August 8-14 Mummy D et al. Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Measures of Gas Exchange in Non-specific Interstitial Pneumonia 2291 Thoracic Breast MRI August 8-14 Niedbalski PJ et al. Imaging Regional Capillary Cardio-Pulmonary Blood Flow Dynamics using Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI and Keyhole Reconstruction 0432 Thoracic MRI August 11 Rankine L et al. Quantitative dose-dependent changes in regional lung function after radiation therapy detected using xenon-129 gas exchange MRI 0431 Thoracic MRI August 11 Lu J et al. Bias field correction in hyperpolarized 129Xe ventilation imaging 0451 Pulmonary Power August 11 Wang Z et al. A model for interpreting hyperpolarized 129Xe exchange MRI 0443 Pulmonary Power August 11

Additionally, Talissa Altes, MD, Professor and Chair of Radiology at the University of Missouri will be delivering a presentation on Xenon lung magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) during the Lung/Thoracic MRI Session W-02 during ISMRM. Session W-02 takes place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. ET.

Richard Hullihen, Chief Executive Officer of Polarean commented: "We are pleased to see 129Xenon in MRI highlighted at these key scientific meetings. It is a testament to the growing interest in exploring hyperpolarized 129Xenon as a way of advancing the use of MRI in a non-invasive, non-ionizing functional imaging platform to assist with the early diagnosis of respiratory diseases. As well as this, it can be used to monitor progression and therapeutic response in the patient. Many of the projects being presented at these two leading conferences have made use of Polarean's products to conduct research, highlighting the growing academic acceptance of the Company's technology. We hope that the inclusion of so many sessions on 129Xenon will continue to showcase Polarean's important work in the field as we continue to progress discussions with the regulator regarding the clinical use of our drug-device system."

About Polarean (www.polarean.com)

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Polarean, Inc. (together the "Group") are revenue-generating, medical drug-device combination companies operating in the high-resolution medical imaging market.

The Group develops equipment that enables existing MRI systems to achieve an improved level of pulmonary function imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation.129Xe gas is currently being studied for visualization of gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung, and the bloodstream and in the pulmonary vasculature. Xenon gas exhibits solubility and signal properties that enable it to be imaged within other tissues and organs.

The Group also develops high performance MRI radiofrequency (RF) coils which are a required component for imaging 129Xe in the MRI system. The development of these coils by the Group facilitates emerging applications.

