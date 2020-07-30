The 'safeguard' duty will be levied on Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai solar cells - whether assembled into modules or not - at 14.9% from today and falling to 14.5% in six months' time. Malaysian products are exempted as their imports have fallen dramatically since the duty was introduced, in July 2018.The Indian government has decided to follow the recommendation of its Directorate General of Trade Remedies by extending the safeguarding duty on solar cell imports by a year. The duty will be levied at 14.9% on cells imported from China, Vietnam and Thailand from today until January 29. After ...

