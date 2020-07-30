Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80500 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 79023 EQS News ID: 1106371 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 30, 2020 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)