Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.4267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14384148 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 79026 EQS News ID: 1106377 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:31 ET (11:31 GMT)