

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Texas over took New York as the third worst-affected state in COVID-19 cases. With 10,502 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections there rose to 418995.



New York, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. during the initial months, significantly improved its situation later.



The United States on Wednesday recorded its highest daily number of cornavirus-related casualties in 70 days as death tolls surged to record levels in three most populous U.S. states.



During the last 24 hours, 1533 people died of the viral disease, taking the country's total deaths above 150000.



Texas, Florida and California accounted for nearly half of these deaths.



Texas reported a new daily high of 280 deaths, pushing the cumulative total to 6,193, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Florida on Wednesday reported 216 new deaths in the state, taking its total to 6333.



The virus took 229 lives in California, and the state's total death toll increased to 8908.



However, new infections appear to have reached a plateau in these states.



With 74898 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country increased to 4426982. This is close to the highest daily number of infections reported in the country so far.



Thursday, the number of U.S. states where more than 1000 people died of the disease increased to 27 with the addition of Rhode Island to that category.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



New York (32658 deaths, 413593 infections), New Jersey (15798 deaths, 180600 infections), Michigan (6422 deaths, 88974 infections), Massachusetts (8580 deaths, 116684 infections), Louisiana (3883 deaths, 112773 infections), Illinois (7654 deaths, 176363 infections), Pennsylvania (7171 deaths, 114939 infections), California (8908 deaths, 484913 infections), Connecticut (4425 deaths, 49540 infections), Texas (6193 deaths, 418995 infections), Georgia (3642 deaths, 178323 infections), Virginia (2125 deaths, 87993 infections), Maryland (3478 deaths, 86285 infections), Florida (6333 deaths, 451423 infections), Indiana (2932 deaths, 64299 infections), Ohio (3422 deaths, 87893 infections), Colorado (1822 deaths, 45778 infections), Minnesota (1629 deaths, 52947 infections), Arizona (3454 deaths, 168273 infections) Washington (1555 deaths, 54985 infections), North Carolina (1888 deaths, 118387 infections), Mississippi (1563 deaths, 55804 infections), Tennessee (1020 deaths, 100822 infections), Alabama (1538 deaths and 83782 infections) South Carolina (1615 deaths, 85846 infections), Rhode Island (1007 deaths, 18800 infections) and Missouri (1239 deaths, 46942 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de