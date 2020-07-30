Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.3601 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 554828 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 79061 EQS News ID: 1106447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)