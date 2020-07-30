Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.9079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 787500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 79066 EQS News ID: 1106457 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:38 ET (11:38 GMT)