Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.2553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2314839 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 79091 EQS News ID: 1106507 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)