Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.2487 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2223145 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 79095 EQS News ID: 1106515 End of Announcement EQS News Service

