Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2020 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.1008 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4396582 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 79106 EQS News ID: 1106537 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2020 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)