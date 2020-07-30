Boost Media Agency: The Top 10 Relationship Coaches Transforming Lives in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Relationships are a core part of our lives and the fabric of society. Due to a number of external and internal circumstances however, many of us have troubles in both personal and professional relationships. There are a few individuals who specialise in helping people overcome trauma, build confidence and ultimately, create a loving, lasting and healthy relationship. Each with their own unique coaching style, here we present 10 of the leading relationship coaches, who have been transforming lives throughout 2020.

1. Jaime Bronstein, LCSW

@therelationshipxpert

Known as "The Relationship Expert," Jaime Bronstein is a relationship therapist and coach who has been in practice for 18 years. She is also the host of "Love Talk Live" on LA Talk Radio. Jaime has an impressive resume and has been able to guide people from all around the world as they navigate the peaks and troughs of dating and relationships. On her website and in her video conferencing and in-person sessions, Jaime teaches her clients how to heal their past, love themselves unconditionally, how to be vulnerable, tap into their inner strengths and intuition, and live more authentically to achieve their relationship goals. Jaime empowers her clients to become aware of the fact that they were born to have love in their lives - not just any love -the right love for them. Her book on manifesting love is currently in the works. Jaime's extensive qualifications include a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Boston University, a master's degree in Social Work from New York University, and a certificate in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica; enabling her to help her clients change their perspective; seeing each challenge in life as an opportunity to evolve as an individual. Jaime is highly sought-after to share her relationship advice on various media outlets such as KTLA News, ABC News, CBS News, LA TV and SiriusXM Radio. Her wealth of experience has inspired her to share her knowledge as a contributor to a variety of publications such as The Week, Bustle, Reader's Digest, Well + Good, and Positively Positive. Jaime's experience is paramount. She has been able to authentically grow her brand, which has amassed a huge audience over the years, as she fulfills her mission of creating a positive impact and change lives throughout the world.

2. Arica Angelo

@thearicaangelo

A dating and relationship coach with over 12 years of experience and a YouTube following of nearly 70 thousand, Arica Angelo works with men across the world, helping them become the kind of man that women desire. After a divorce and her own journey towards healing herself, Arica worked with countless healers and spent hours self-development - which helped her to develop her own powerful methods, which she now teaches her clients. Many of Arica's clients are now life-long friends, and she ensures her clients are empowered to be their best selves for their future partners. Her clients either want to find love, or get out of bad dating habits, which she has resounding knowledge and practical advice, delivering amazing results. Arica understands how people tend to judge others on their looks, bringing them back to the truth that they can attract women if they invest in themselves both emotionally and physically. So, as a coach, she makes sure that physical attraction will also be covered in their coaching sessions, advising them to update their wardrobe choices, improve physical stature and be well groomed. Arica's YouTube channel is another platform she uses to impact her audience, where she shares raw and real pieces of advice, with a dash of humour. Arica's transparency says a lot about what you can get from her as a relationship coach, and her results speak for themselves.

3. Dr. Morgan Anderson

@drmorgancoaching

Growing up, Dr. Morgan Anderson knew she wanted to help people, which lead her to become a licensed clinical psychologist and a relationship coach and expert. Morgan understands the power of story and believes they shape us into who we become as we continue to grow, and her passion to help people heal from stories that challenge their lives as humans made her embark on a career as a clinical psychologist. Earning her bachelor's degree in Psychology at the University of Montana and Doctor of Clinical Psychology at Pacific University, now through her Empowered, Secured, Loved, Relationship, or E.S.L. relationship method, Morgan has helped hundreds of women break the toxic dating cycle, raise their self-worth, and attract the healthy relationship that they deserve. Morgan also hosts a podcast called "Let's Get Vulnerable", that discusses different topics around dating and relationships, and is now included in the top 50 podcasts in the Relationship and Dating niche. Her expertise in relationships is beyond just encouraging words, but more on as a result of years of research, her experience with her clients, and her personal experience as well. Morgan's commitment to excellence is admirable, and the countless lives and relationships she's been able to transform are testament to that.

4. Tiffany Denny & Kierstyn Franklin, The Relationship Recovery

@therelationshiprecovery

Having both experienced the aftermath of a traumatic divorce, Tiffany Denny and Kierstyn Franklin started their brand and movement, 'The Relationship Recovery', in hopes of reaching as many people as possible that are left victims of relationship trauma. Both Certified Life & Health Coaches, Tiffany & Kierstyn co-founded The Relationship Recovery to offer unique tools and support to deal with the recovery from domestic abuse, emotional abuse, poor dating trends, co-dependency, poor self-esteem and everything in between. With their vast personal experience, Tiffany and Kierstyn have a very unique approach to coaching, working from a 3-tiered system. Tier one works with building the foundations of healing, tier two is focused on clearing your trauma, and finally, in tier three, they teach their clients how to move forward into the beautiful life they are meant to live. The Relationship Recovery offers virtual personal coaching, group coaching & a 12-week online course. Beyond their courses, Tiffany and Kierstyn provide a ton of value through tips, tools, resources on The Relationship Recovery Instagram page. Tiffany & Kierstyn are passionate about joining forces with local agencies who provide services to assist with domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse. In addition, a portion of all their coaching profits are given to non-profit agencies to help further the cause. Tiffany and Kierstyn are passionate about helping people find support, love, acceptance and growth. They are committed to helping as many people as they possibly can to recover from abusive relationships, and provide them the resources to re-establish themselves and find joy in their lives.

5. Angela N Holton

@angelanholton

Angela N. Holton is an international dating & relationship expert, who is passionate about helping people create healthier and happier love and relationships. Her unique and revolutionary teaching approach, the Conscious Dating Method, encourages her clients to radically shift their mindset around dating and focusing on their most important relationship, the one with self, and becoming the qualities they seek in a partner. This approach helps her clients attract and foster more meaningful relationships. Her 8-week online course, 'The Conscious Dating Method: Become the One You Want & Attract the Love You Desire', is about honing personal and relationship skills in self-awareness, conscious communication, establishing boundaries, vulnerability, mindset mastery, and more. Angela has appeared in various television segments, including The Daily Blast Live, FOX Soul and Great Day Live Tampa Bay, discussing conscious dating. Angela is also the author and founder of Love Sanctuary, an online spiritual and personal development site, centered on helping men and women create a life and love they desire from inside-out. Through her platform, she offers unique services to support her international client base including individual coaching, group coaching, workshops, books, online courses, speaking engagements, and her newly launched apparel shop, The Love Pandemic Shop. She is well-known as an expert in her field, appearing in multiple online publications including Huff Post, Elephant Journal, Tiny Buddha, and has been a guest speaker to nearly 20 podcasts. Angela's narrative has inspired countless women to change their thinking about dating and relationships and attract the love they desire.

6. Christina Roberson

@thecoachchristina

A relationship and dating expert who empowers women to build and maintain positive, lasting relationships, Christina Roberson has been working hard during 2020, coaching countless clients to build the relationships they desire. With years of experience in the relationship field, Christina has garnered a large and loyal following on her Instagram, where she provides her audience with knowledge and insights into all the elements of relationships and dating. Christina's coaching goes into great depth, all the way from the fundamentals of relationships, to self awareness and attraction methods. "Awareness must always come before attraction or you will attract out of comfort versus intention" Christina explained. Also hosting her own podcast, 'Discover A Better You', where Christina interviews expert guests, and provides the knowledge and resources for anyone desiring a more connected, balanced, and fulfilled life. Christina offers both 1:1 and group coaching, and the results she's produced for her clients are testament to the hours she's put into her craft. If you're looking to build a positive, lasting relationship, Christina Roberson has the breadth of experience to get you there.

7. Harry Uddoh

@harry_uddoh

Love is beautiful but love on its own is not sufficient enough to build something deep and meaningful. A successful relationship needs both love and overall compatibility. This is what Harry Uddoh, a relationship and dating coach, wants his students to understand. A Sociology graduate from Trinity College in Dublin and currently working on his Master's degree in Personal & Management Coaching, Harry's unique personality encapsulates sensitivity and perspective on relational dynamics, which can be felt by everyone he meets. Utilising his talent, Harry has committed himself to a mission of helping people worldwide develop the confidence, self-esteem and mindset they need to build a deep and meaningful romantic relationship. His coaching sessions are primarily done in 1:1 private client meetups, until recently when he launched The Harry Uddoh Live Group Coaching program. The main goal of this program is to create a space for individuals on a quest to become the best version of themselves. Harry strongly believes that to be a functional part of any relationship, one must also have the clarity and deep understanding of oneself. For them to achieve this, he conducts live seminars on topics such as boosting self-esteem, deepening self-awareness, and many more. Since Harry doesn't want anyone with a desire to improve themselves be priced out of working with him, he made his value packed program an incredibly affordable £20 per month membership, which continues to deliver amazing results for his clients.

8. Inna Mel

@iaminnamel

From a young age, Inna Mel was able to observe first-hand both a healthy relationship and a toxic one, helping her clearly distinguish the difference between the two. Witnessing her parents' divorce when she was 8 years old and then re-marrying partners with similar goals and values opened her mind to the possibilities that with time, effort and hard work healthy relationships are sustainable. Through this experience, Inna gained a deeper understanding of how a healthy relationship should be, as she also experienced dealing with unhealthy relationships of her own. Experiencing the pain and challenges first-hand helped her better identify problem areas and empathize compassionately with individuals who are experiencing similar struggles. As a relationship coach, Inna commits herself to help smart and successful women gain confidence and clarity needed to attract men who value relationships and respect them as individuals. Her clients get to immerse themselves in a 6-12 month program of deep support, devotion, and coaching called 'Conscious and Intuitive Dating', where they work together through discovering conscious/unconscious needs, desires, and all the non-negotiable aspects of life. They also get to develop the skills needed to identify anything that may be blocking their path to finding a partner, create a clear vision of an ideal relationship, and learn about the different dating strategies that they would be needing as they find the perfect match for their personalities.

9. Janelle Fraser

@janellefraserxo

With nearly a decade of experience, Janelle Fraser specializes in communication, intimacy, sexuality, and self-improvement for long-term love. She guides women and couples through the dance of self-healing and liberation, all while giving them the tools to recreate their partnership year after year. Janelle has coached thousands of clients, hosted hundreds of workshops/retreats. Her life experience as a sexual abuse survivor and partner in a 12 year relationship, combined with her background in Psychology, Kinesiology, NLP, Hypnosis, Time Line Therapy® and Yoga, has enabled her to create huge transformations for her clients. Janelle says "we get so busy creating a life together, that we don't have any time or energy left to create a love together", she has found that this fused with navigating births, deaths, career struggles, money issues, health complications, and many daily stresses all add up to feeling disconnected. With Janelle's "In the Mood Women's Experience" and "Date Nights for Couples" programs, she teaches her clients how to confidently communicate, increase intimacy, always stay in love, and be in the mood more often.

10. Tana Espino

@loves.hustle

A Latina licensed therapist based in California, Tana Espino is the founder of Love's Hustle, a coaching company dedicated to helping women heal patterns of co-dependency and anxiety in their relationships. Tana guides her clients through daily actions towards healing, to work on building the most important relationship of them all - the relationship with themselves. Using her own life experience and education, her work is focused on empowerment and teaching her clients how to connect and build a deeper relationship with their bodies. Using Somatic work, Tana helps women regulate their nervous systems, heal their childhood wounds, deepen their connection with themselves, and shift co-dependency into confidence. Working primarily with her clients 1:1, she supports her clients in shifting their negative self-talk, increasing their confidence and learning how to set healthy boundaries for themselves. "My main teaching is helping my clients get back to building a healthy relationship with themselves first. " My 'Love In Action' 1:1 coaching program framework is a 4 part process of teaching my clients how to regulate their nervous systems and bring safety to their bodies, second healing inner child wounds and emotions, third is to address the negative thoughts and develop healthy boundaries, and lastly building a spiritual routine to focus on their self-love." Tana explained. Tana has been able to create profound transformations and heal countless individuals, bringing them the joy they truly deserve.

