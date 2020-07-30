

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $28.10 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $13.61 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.14 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $519.09 million from $551.19 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $80.14 Mln. vs. $89.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $519.09 Mln vs. $551.19 Mln last year.



