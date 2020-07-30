

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the second quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 25 are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the euro. Against the pound, it dropped.



The greenback was worth 105.25 against the yen, 0.9145 against the franc, 1.3012 against the pound and 1.1754 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

