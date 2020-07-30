

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate fell in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The gross unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in June from 5.6 percent in May.



The gross unemployment fell by 4,100 to 154,600 in June from 158,700 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 2.7 percent in June from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 175,000 in June.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the business confidence rose to 81.8 in July from 71.0 in June.



Industrial confidence improved to -7.0 in July from -16 in the previous month.



Confidence index in the construction sector rose to -13 in July from -14 in the previous month.



The morale in the services sector rose to -28 and in the retail sector improved to 10 in July .



