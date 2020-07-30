

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genuine Parts Co (GPC):



-Earnings: -$564.37 million in Q2 vs. $224.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.52 in Q2 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $190.52 million or $1.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.82 billion in Q2 vs. $4.46 billion in the same period last year.



