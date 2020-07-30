Kronos Incorporated today announced that Greater Anglia, an award-winning train operator in the U.K. recognized for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, has selected Workforce Dimensions the artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-native, mobile-first workforce management suite from Kronos to elevate its employee experience and empower managers, creating a more enjoyable experience for commuters.

One of the busiest rail operators in the U.K. and part of the wider transport organization Abellio Group, Greater Anglia employs 3,000 people, manages more than 150 train stations, and conducts 1,300 daily regional and intercity trips carrying 350,000+ commuters each day.

Recently named Train Operator of the Year in the U.K. for its continuous innovation and improvements, Greater Anglia selected Workforce Dimensions to support its award-winning service by modernizing its information technology (IT) infrastructure and providing unprecedented operational insight as well as an unparalleled, personalized experience for employees. Leveraging the power of mobile, employees will have anytime access to critical information, such as work schedules, hours worked including additional hours for payment of authorized overtime and accrual balances. Additionally, employees will be empowered to request time off and swap or pick up open shifts from their smartphone or tablet. Advanced scheduling capabilities, powered by AIMEE the AI engine for managers and employees create best-fit staff schedules giving employees greater control over their work preferences while helping Greater Anglia comply with regulatory requirements, company policies, and collective agreements. Real-time visibility into labor data reveals the impact of unplanned absences on the workforce and, subsequently, on train service and customer satisfaction. With Workforce Dimensions, managers can quickly identify qualified employees available to fill shifts in order to prevent or minimize service disruptions. Proactive compliance functionality alerts managers and supervisors to potential compliance risks before an issue surfaces so they can act quickly to prevent under- or over-staffing of trains and train stations. Previously dependent on old, end-of-life, and disconnected systems that delivered inconsistent data, Greater Anglia will benefit from the powerful combination of AI and embedded analytics for actionable insights, as well as the flexibility and extensibility of the solution which allows for easier, future integration of applications and other technology.



Himesh Patel, head of IT service delivery, Greater Anglia

"At Greater Anglia, customer satisfaction is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and improvement. In an effort to continue providing the highest level of service to our customers, we know we must create an empowering experience for our own people. Workforce Dimensions from Kronos is the only solution capable of providing the invigorating experience our workforce needs and we are confident that will translate to an even more enjoyable experience for our customers."

Bill Bartow, vice president, global product management, Kronos

"Working with an innovative organization like Greater Anglia that prioritizes modern technology to meet the needs of its employees and customers was a natural fit for Kronos. Sharing the same passion for innovation, we know that Workforce Dimensions will help Greater Anglia provide the best employee experience with unprecedented levels of operational insight, especially in a time where workforce management is more critical than ever."

