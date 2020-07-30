Wrike helps firm eliminate bottlenecks and streamline workflows for complex global projects

Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that S-Engineering, a leading Ukrainian engineering firm, has implemented Wrike to manage global projects remotely.

"Our projects are intricate and often include multiple production processes and multi-level tasks," said Ivan Kiryazov, CEO, S-Engineering. "Because these projects are so complicated, it's impossible to plan every detail, so managers are continually making additional changes as the work is being performed. Wrike provides us a powerful, long-term solution to replace our multi-tool chaos, helping us reduce the number of meetings and improving project transparency."

Wrike's automated dashboards and custom workflows allow project managers to organize the workload to optimize planning and resource allocation and to assign tasks to the right individuals. Reports are automatically updated, so managers don't need to waste time gathering data from different projects and compiling reports. Wrike request forms capture important information and create tasks, projects, or Wrike template-based projects according to the work algorithms of each department.

"With Wrike, our approval process inside projects has definitely become faster, as has the transfer from one work stage to another," added Kiryazov. "We have completely streamlined tasks and their performance control and improved our electronic document flow."

"Companies are looking for solutions to continue business operations uninterrupted through these challenging times," said Saranya Babu, Wrike's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "By selecting Wrike, S-Engineering is using the industry's leading collaborative work management platform, ensuring productivity remains at a high level."

For more information on how S-Engineering is using Wrike, please read the case study: How S-Engineering Improved Its Approach to Project Management. Russian version: ??? ???????? S-Engineering ????????????????? ?????? ??????? ????????.

