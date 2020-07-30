Prodapt Announces Agreement with LivePerson to Power Digital Transformation of DSPs through Messaging and Conversational AI

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry, today announced a partnership with LivePerson, a global leader in Conversational AI.

The Prodapt-LivePerson partnership brings together complementary capabilities in delivering transformational business outcomes to DSPs' digital-first self-service and messaging capabilities. By opening messaging channels - including SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more - DSPs can empower customers to connect on their own time to make purchases or get answers, all on the same channels they use every day to connect with family and friends.

Customer service teams at DSPs have to deal with multiple disparate and disconnected legacy IT systems and can find it difficult to engage their customers using new digital channels. Combining LivePerson's AI-powered, industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform with Prodapt's process and domain expertise will help DSPs accelerate the adoption of digital messaging and self-service, improve customer experience, and scale rapidly.

"Prodapt and LivePerson will provide disruptive digital self-service and messaging solutions for our DSP clients to enhance customer experience, reduce customer churn, and increase revenue growth," said Aravind Parthasarathy, VP, COO Solutions Practice, Prodapt. "We see tremendous value in this partnership as it helps in aligning our operational excellence mindset with LivePerson's market-leading Conversational AI and messaging platform."

"Customers want to connect with brands over messaging, and there's only one way to make this happen at scale: Conversational AI," said Andrew Lezon, Vice President, Global Partners at LivePerson. "AI-powered messaging is a win-win for customers and brands: customers get the benefits of messaging's convenience and ease, and brands see increased customer satisfaction, efficiency, and revenue."

About Prodapt:

Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Its business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

