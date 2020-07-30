

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PG&E Corp. (PCG):



-Earnings: -$1.97 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.55 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.73 in Q2 vs. -$4.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $542 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.88 per share -Revenue: $4.53 billion in Q2 vs. $3.94 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.63



