TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Establishes Singapore Operating Team

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) announced today that it has established an operating team in Singapore to help support and expand the application of Tracesafe's products in the healthcare, government, and construction sectors. This new local team is positioned to allow Tracesafe to offer a more unique and locally focused approach to contact tracing and self-quarantine monitoring in Singapore and the broader Asia Pacific region.

Jasling Ong has been named Managing Director and Dean Seiff has been named as Customer Success and Partnership Manager for South East Asia. Together, Jasling and Dean have been retained to manage the Tracesafe Singapore team.

Jasling brings a wealth of experience having worked for 20 years in systems integrations throughout the IoT sector in Singapore. She has cultivated significant business relationships inside both the government and commercial sectors in Singapore and she continues to give back to the industry contributing to the IoT Task Force for NBIoT and the Working Group for Home control system. Jasling was instrumental in Tracesafe gaining a foothold in the Asia Pacific region by landing Tracesafe's first series of construction deals in the region and looks to bring her significant government contacts.

Dean is a seasoned executive, formerly with SAP, and has experience in all customer facing aspects of complex technology delivery. He has extensive experience in professional services, education services and ongoing customer support, and specializes in complex implementation projects with Fortune 1000 organizations.

Executive Quote

"Establishing a physical Tracesafe presence in Singapore allows us the opportunity to provide a low friction delivery and support system for government and healthcare contracts where we are becoming an established solution for contact tracing and social distancing products," announced Tracesafe Technologies Inc. CEO Dennis Kwan. "It is our hope that our local team can serve as a base of operations to service the need for contact tracing and self-quarantine products throughout Singapore and the Asia Pacific region."

About Tracesafe

Tracesafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. Tracesafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. Tracesafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, Tracesafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 604 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io Alan Tam, CFO

+1 604 377-7575

alantamca@gmail.com John Costigan

+1 604 620-8589

jcostigan@ecmbcapital.com

