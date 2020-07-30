Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Usfor more information.

Technological advancements in the manufacturing industry have evolved substantially in recent years. Smart manufacturing is the most current, highly beneficial result of these advancements. Smart manufacturing can accurately predict requirements, identify errors, as well as make innovation and the manufacturing process more manageable. It is the process of combining and implementing various technologies and solutions into the traditional manufacturing process. The industrial internet of things (IIOT) plays a crucial role in successfully implementing these technologies and achieving business goals in the best possible way. Especially when the world is becoming predominantly digital, the manufacturing industry must be flexible and make this change. However, manufacturers need to leverage custom market research solutions and help their companies grow efficiently and strategically. In this article, Infiniti's experts highlight the benefits of smart manufacturing and the benefits of custom market research for manufacturers.

"The benefits of smart manufacturing are unparalleled; for instance, it can accurately predict requirements, identify errors, make innovation easier, and make the manufacturing process easier. However, the actual process is long-drawn and challenging," says a custom market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Smart manufacturing is highly beneficial and crucial across industries and sectors currently. Infiniti's custom market research experts highlighted the following significant benefits of smart manufacturing:

Smart manufacturing provides managers with precise data and the ability to measure key performance indicators more efficiently

Smart factory managers can predict and resolve maintenance issues better and faster

It increases forecast accuracy and reduces waste, helping reduce costs with proper demand management

By providing seamless data on machine maintenance, potential bottlenecks, and other inefficiencies, it helps managers enhance productivity

