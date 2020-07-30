Technavio has been monitoring the toys market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 8.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the toys market in Europe in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 30.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.66 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Expanding product portfolio is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- Rest of Europe
- What is the major trend of the market?
- The integration of EHRs with electronic data collection systems is a major trend driving the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Expanding product portfolio has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Toys Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Toys Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Activity Toys and Accessories
- Soft Toys and Accessories
- Outdoor and Vehicle Toys
- Games and Puzzles
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- E-retailers
- Hypermarkets
- Department Stores
- Geography
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Toys Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our toys market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Toys Market in Europe Size
- Toys Market in Europe Trends
- Toys Market in Europe Analysis
This study identifies the integration of EHRs with electronic data collection systems as one of the prime reasons driving the toys market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Toys Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the toys market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the toys market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Toys Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist toys market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the toys market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toys market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Activity toys and accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Soft toys and accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outdoor and vehicle toys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Games and puzzles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- E-retailers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Department stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Goliath Games LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- Thames Kosmos
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
