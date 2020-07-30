Xinhua Silk Road: CCB boasts more than 100 million credit card users by May this year

BEIJING, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Construction Bank (CCB), one of the country's largest state-owned commercial banks, saw its total number of credit card users exceed 100 million by May this year since the lender formally launched the Dragon card dual-currency credit card in August 2003, the bank said recently.

Up to now, social consumption via credit cards issued by CCB reached 20 trillion yuan, according to the bank.

The outstanding loans through the bank's credit cards surpassed 770 billion yuan, and the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has consistently remained at a low level in the banking sector, CCB said.

Besides, key indicators such as the total number of customers, outstanding lending and asset quality still maintained leading position in the sector for many years.

The number of customers exceeding 100 million is a critical milestone and meanwhile a brand-new starting point for the development of CCB's credit card business, said Li Jun, general manager of CCB credit card center, adding that with a focus on improving market competitiveness, customer management capabilities, refined management capabilities, sound governance capabilities, and value creation capabilities, CCB will go to great lengths to push forward the high-quality development of credit card business in an effort to accommodate the needs of customers for a better life.

CCB credit card center will continue being committed to establish a consumer financial service system that covers all customer scenarios. At the same time, the lender launched a series of competitive products such as ETC cards, auto cards, and global payment cards, which embraces significant market advantages and could better target the niche market.

Furthermore, the lender has ramped up efforts to continuously optimize their credit services, and quicken the pace of digital construction to further empower financial services.

In addition, the bank has rolled out a string of measures to guard against risks and establish an all-round risk management system.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, CCB has actively practiced corporate social responsibility and gathered social forces to push forward public welfare undertakings.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/315199.html